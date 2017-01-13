FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Brazil's Renova sells wind farm project to AES Brasil for $204 mln
#Market News
January 13, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 7 months ago

Brazil's Renova sells wind farm project to AES Brasil for $204 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Renova Energia SA has agreed to sell a wind farm project to the local unit of AES Corp for about 650 million reais ($204 million) as part of efforts by the Brazilian renewable power company to repay debt and ease a cash crunch.

Renova has entered into a binding agreement to sell the Alto Sertão II project to AES Tietê Energia SA, a subsidiary of AES Brasil SA, it said in a Friday securities filing.

Reuters had reported this month that Renova was in advanced talks with AES Brasil over Alto Sertão II.

$1 = 3.1878 reais Reporting by Ana Mano and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely

