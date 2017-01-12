FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's AES Tietê in talks to buy wind parks from Renova
January 12, 2017 / 6:51 PM / 7 months ago

Brazil's AES Tietê in talks to buy wind parks from Renova

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian power generation company AES Tietê Energia SA said on Thursday it is in advanced talks to buy the wind power complex Alto Sertão II from Renova Energia SA.

Reuters reported on Jan. 2, citing sources, that Renova was negotiating with the Brazilian unit of AES Corp the sale of the near 400 megawatt asset for a value of up to 700 million reais ($221 million). Renova shares rose more than 20 percent on the news.

($1 = 3.16 reais)

Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

