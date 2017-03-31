Brazil's Renova to finalize wind farm sale to AES unit Monday - sources

SAO PAULO, March 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's renewable power generation company Renova Energia SA will finalize the sale of wind farm Alto Sertao II to the Brazilian unit of AES Corp for about 700 million reais ($223 million) as early as Monday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The project sale is a condition for Brookfield Asset Management Inc's plan to enter Renova's controlling bloc in a deal valued at about 1 billion reais, said the people, who requested anonymity because the matter remains private.

Renova and the AES unit did not have an immediate comment. Brookfield declined to comment.