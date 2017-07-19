China's Ciri says Chinese groups vying for Cemig energy assets

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Chinese groups are interested in acquiring assets belonging to clean energy company Renova Energia SA and generation assets belonging to Renova's parent Light SA, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The groups would also be willing to inject capital into both companies to continue ongoing projects, advisory firm CIRI International Technology Co said in a letter to management of the two target companies, seen by Reuters. Light and Renova are owned by state-controlled Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig), which recently announced a divestment plan aimed at reducing debt. Cemig's plan may entail the full sale of both companies. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra Bernal and Luciano Costa; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by David Gregorio)