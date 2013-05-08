Vekselberg's Renova raises 1 bln Swiss francs loan

MOSCOW, May 8 (Reuters) - Renova, an investment vehicle of Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, said it had borrowed 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion) which it plans to use for general corporate purposes and to optimise its loan portfolio.

Renova added that Natixis, Credit Suisse, ING, J.P. Morgan Securities and Societe Generale provided financing in equal amounts, with Renova itself using shares-based derivative financial instrument for the deal.

It did not specify the instrument. A Renova representative was not immediately available to comment.

Russia’s state oil company Rosneft paid $55 billion to take full control of TNK-BP earlier this year, where Alfa-Access-Renova had a 50 percent stake. Renova itself owned a 12.5 percent stake in TNK-BP.

Renova also owns a minority stake in aluminium giant RUSAL . ($1 = 0.9412 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Douglas Busvine)