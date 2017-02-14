Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 14 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC sent a letter to the board of Rent-A-Center Inc asking them to start evaluating strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company.
Rent-A-Center shares were up 2.8 percent at $8.69 in midday trading on Tuesday.
The company's shares have declined 75 percent over two years under the current board, Engaged Capital said.
The fund said it was prepared to nominate independent directors at the company's annual shareholder meeting.
Engaged Capital has a 12.9 percent stake in Rent-A-Center, according to the letter. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
HONG KONG, Feb 15 Hong Kong police are struggling to deal with digital pump-and-dump schemes targeting brokerages - a little-known type of computer-generated fraud that surged in the Chinese territory last year.