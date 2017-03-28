FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
March 28, 2017 / 12:50 PM / 5 months ago

Furniture retailer Rent-A-Center adopts poison pill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc said on Tuesday it adopted a stockholder rights plan, or a so-called "poison pill", a month after activist investor Engaged Capital LLC stepped up efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell itself.

Engaged Capital, which owns a 12.9 percent stake in Rent-A-Center, last month nominated five candidates for election to the retailer's board of directors.

Plano, Texas-based Rent-A-Center said the stockholder rights would become exercisable if group buys 15 percent or more of its outstanding shares. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

