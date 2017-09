Jan 29 (Reuters) - Renta 4 :

* FY 2014 net profit 13.4 million euros, up 26.7 percent versus last year

* FY 2014 net interest income 6 million euros, down 0.6 percent versus last year

* FY 2014 Basel ratio III about 17 percent

* Says board to propose complementary dividend