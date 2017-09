Oct 29 (Reuters) - Renta 4 Banco SA :

* Q3 net profit 3.2 million euros, up 13.8 percent

* Q3 interest income down 18.7 at 1.8 million euros

* Says to pay dividend of 0.063 euros per share

* Sees sustained growth in its business and profit

* Solvency ratio at Sept 30 at 19.3 percent Source text: bit.ly/1tCG4CY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)