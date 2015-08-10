FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Rentech Nitrogen to be acquired by CVR Partners
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Rentech Nitrogen to be acquired by CVR Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say Rentech Nitrogen (not Rentech) to be acquired by CVR Partners)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Rentech Inc : * Enters into a series of transformative transactions * Says has agreed to vote its 59.7% ownership interest in Rentech Nitrogen

Partners in favor of proposed merger with cvr partners lp * Rentech and gso have agreed to exchange $100 million of convertible preferred

stock and $50 million of debt, for units of cvr partners * Upon closing of merger, Rentech would receive about $318 million in cash and

units of cvr partners * Source text for Eikon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.