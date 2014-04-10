FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone to invest $150 mln in Rentech, get two board seats
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Blackstone to invest $150 mln in Rentech, get two board seats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Rentech Inc, which processes wood fibre, said Blackstone Group LP’s credit arm would invest $150 million in the company in return for two board seats.

Rentech shares rose as much as 19 percent to $2.15 in morning trade on Thursday. The company was valued at $411.8 million as of the stock’s close of $1.81 on Wednesday.

The company said GSO Capital Partners LP, the credit investment unit of Blackstone, will invest $100 million through convertible preferred stock and a $50 million term loan.

Blackstone named GSO’s co-founder Douglas Ostrover and former chief executive of Smurfit-Stone Container Corp Patrick Moore to Rentech’s board.

Rentech, which also makes and sells nitrogen fertilizer, said the funds would be used to grow its wood fibre processing business. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.