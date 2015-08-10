FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CVR Partners to buy Rentech Nitrogen for $533 mln
#Market News
August 10, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 2 years ago

CVR Partners to buy Rentech Nitrogen for $533 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ammonia maker CVR Partners LP said on Monday it would acquire nitrogen fertilizer producer Rentech Nitrogen Partners LP for about $533 million, excluding debt and Rentech’s Pasadena plant.

Rentech Nitrogen shareholders will receive 1.04 units of CVR Partners and $2.57 cash for each unit held.

The deal represents a premium of 33 percent to Rentech Nitrogen’s Friday closing price on the New York Stock Exchange.

Rentech Nitrogen will own 40.5 million units, or 35.6 percent of the combined company.

Texas-based CVR Partners will refinance Rentech Nitrogen’s net debt of about $307 million.

California-based Rentech Nitrogen hired Morgan Stanley in Feburary to explore strategic alternatives. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

