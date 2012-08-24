Draft law on guarantee has Rentenbank set for dollar return

LONDON, Aug 24 (IFR) - A draft law allowing Germany to explicitly guarantee agribusiness agency Rentenbank will allow the entity to re-establish a diminishing US dollar funding programme.

SSA syndicate officials expect a number of influential US dollar investors will now be able to buy the credit after its maintenance obligation becomes an explicit sovereign guarantee in early 2013.

The changes put forward, and scheduled to be approved by parliament in early November, would give the agency zero-risk weighting under Basel III.

“I can think of at least half a dozen US dollar investors right now that can’t buy Rentenbank but would be able to with an explicit guarantee,” said Kerr Finlayson, director, SSA syndicate at RBC.

“Some of these investors have the firepower to leave significant orders on new issues,” he said.

Since the outset of the financial crisis in 2007, Rentenbank’s cost-efficient dollar programme has been scaled back as it became increasingly reliant on domestic and European investors.

A dollar programme that once accounted for 60% of total bond issuance, and provided cheap funding because of the basis swap, has been non-existent so far in 2012.

In recent years, Rentenbank has relied heavily on its euro issuance programme which has at times proved patchy.

Its latest new issue, a long seven-year from mid-June, failed to gain any real traction with the issuer printing just EUR250m at mid-swaps flat via Commerzbank, Credit Suisse and DZ Bank.

DOLLAR POTENTIAL

Market commentators have speculated that an explicit guarantee should reduce the spread differential between Rentenbank and another explicitly-guaranteed German agency, KfW, which is currently around 10 basis points.

They caution, however, that even with the same guarantee structure, KfW will remain the better credit with its larger and more liquid funding programme.

Leopold Olma, head of funding at Rentenbank, agrees that for euro deals the impact on its spreads is likely to be minimal because domestic and European investors are the main buyers of that credit and have become familiar with the maintenance obligation.

However, Olma explained: “The international investor community might feel more comfortable with a direct guarantee, so the potential for this to affect spreads on our US dollar and other niche currency issuance is much more significant.”

Rentenbank’s return to a more dollar-focused funding programme would also depend on the maturities available - Rentenbank has a seven to eight year maturity horizon to match its assets.

In the year to date, most dollar issuance has centred on the three to five year segment where the universe of potential buyers, especially for central banks, is much larger.

A recent rally in yields, however, has prompted SSA investors to look to improve returns by going longer rather than going down the credit spectrum.

As a result, frequent issuers KfW and EIB have both executed significantly oversubscribed seven-year Eurodollar deals over the summer months.

This bodes well for Rentenbank which is planning a seven-year US dollar global benchmark for September and another later in the year.

Even if investors fail to bite on these deals, Rentenbank can be content in the knowledge that the lure of an explicit sovereign guarantee will ensure that next year it will be fishing in a much larger investor pool. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Ciara Linnane)