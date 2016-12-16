FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
REFILE-Rentokil forms JV with Germany's Haniel for workwear, hygiene units
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 16, 2016 / 7:32 AM / 8 months ago

REFILE-Rentokil forms JV with Germany's Haniel for workwear, hygiene units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add dropped word 'provides' in paragraph 3)

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Support services firm Rentokil Initial said it would combine parts of its workwear and hygiene units with those of Haniel, a family-owned German firm, to create a leading European provider with combined revenues of about 1.1 billion euros.

Britain's Rentokil said the joint venture would see it transfer its workwear and hygiene operations in 10 countries across the Benelux and Central and Eastern Europe regions to Haniel's CWS-boco brand, which operates in 17 countries.

Rentokil, which also provides pest control services, said it would receive around 520 million euros ($543 million) in cash and a stake of about 18 percent in the joint venture. ($1 = 0.9576 euros) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.