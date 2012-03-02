UPDATE 2-Rentokil struggles to deliver City Link turnaround

* FY adjusted pretax profit 184.4 mln stg

* Q4 adjusted profit before tax down 1.2 pct to 57.8 mln stg

* Resumes dividend, proposes FY 1.33 pence per share

* Sees FY 2012 loss for City link; growth elsewhere in group

* Shares down 5 pct, biggest FTSE 250 faller

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - British cleaning to pest control firm Rentokil Initial said problems at its struggling City Link parcels business would likely result in another loss for the division in 2012, as it posted a 6 percent drop in group full-year profit.

Rentokil, which offers services from hiring work uniforms and tropical plants to catering and security, said 2011 adjusted pretax profit was 184.4 million pounds ($294.3 million), down 6 percent from 2010 at constant exchange rates, but in line with consensus according to a Reuters poll.

Despite aims to up productivity at City Link and cut costs, its drag on group profit has stretched to around four years. For 2011, it posted a bigger than expected operating loss of 31.3 million pounds, including a 6.7 million pound drop in its Christmas-led fourth quarter in which it had hoped for a profit.

Referring to it as “the problem child”, Chief Executive Alan Brown said: “City Link continues to disappoint. However, we remain committed to resolving the key revenue and cost control issues facing this business,” before later conceding to reporters that he expected the division to make another loss for 2012, albeit at lower levels than 2011.

Asked if the group would consider selling City Link, Brown said: “Like all of our portfolio, it is not for sale, but it could of course be bought”, adding that its new management team, brought in late last year, deserved time to turn it around.

The FTSE 250 firm’s decision to reinstate a dividend of 1.33 pence on the back of growth elsewhere in the group failed to lift the gloom as shares dropped 5 percent to 76.35 pence at 0940 GMT, making it the index’s biggest faller.

“Rentokil Initial may be a mature growth business, but it does have some divisions with strong market positions generating attractive sustainable margins. However, continued pressure in City Link is disappointing and takes some of the shine from the reinstatement of a dividend,” Espirito Santo analyst David Brockton wrote in a research note.

Elsewhere in the group, strong trading in Germany and the Benelux region helped raise profit by 4.5 percent at Rentokil’s largest textiles and hygiene business, which serves hotels and hospitals with products from fresh linen to paper towels, and has also undergone a recent restructuring.

Profit rose by 3.5 percent at its pest control division and by 7.1 percent in its Asia Pacific region. Revenue for 2011 grew 1.9 percent to 2.54 billion pounds.

Rentokil, which makes over half of its profit from within the euro zone, said that its business was “reflecting the economic situation that everyone can see in Europe” but added that it was confident the group would deliver underlying growth throughout 2012.

Rentokil, which last year brought in Royal Mail duo David Smith and Robert Peto as managing director and finance director to run City Link, said it would focus on reducing the unit’s costs by 20 million pounds this year, in part by paying sub-contractors on a volume delivered rather than time spent working basis.

In total the group is hoping to save 50 million pounds this year through procurement and slimmer back office operations.

Full-year net debt stood at 919 million pounds, above Espirito’s forecast of 880 million.

Rentokil’s decision to reinstate the dividend -- the first since it was halted in 2008 on recession fears -- comes despite the firm saying last year that it would not be resumed until City Link was operating at full speed.