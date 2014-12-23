FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Repower sells interest in Swissgrid to intercantonal consortium
December 23, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Repower sells interest in Swissgrid to intercantonal consortium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Repower AG :

* Repower sells interest in Swissgrid to intercantonal consortium

* Is selling its shares in Swissgrid AG and a convertible loan granted to Swissgrid

* Selling price is around 56 million Swiss francs ($56.71 million), with the final selling price to be set on the basis of Swissgrid AG’s 2014 financial statements

* Will use the proceeds of the deal to reduce its net debt and finance investment under its strategic plans Source text - bit.ly/1Cw12bP

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9874 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
