Aug 26 (Reuters) - Repower AG : * Says H1 operating revenue CHF 1.20 billion versus CHF 1.20 billion year ago * Says H1 EBIT CHF 32 million versus CHF 43 million year ago * Says H1 EBITDA CHF 57 million versus CHF 71 million year ago * Says H1 income CHF 4 million versus CHF 29 million year ago