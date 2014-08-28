FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Repros says its testosterone drug found superior in study
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Repros says its testosterone drug found superior in study

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to one study, not two studies)

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Repros Therapeutics Inc said its experimental drug to treat low testosterone was superior to a leading marketed gel and a placebo in the first of two identical studies.

Patients who were given the drug, Androxal, experienced superiority in sperm concentration compared with those who used Abbvie Inc’s AndroGel, said the company. The company said the proportion of subjects responding to Androxal were greater than the proportion responding to both the approved topical gel and placebo.

The results of the second study have not yet been released.

In July, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended sperm concentration and responder rates as important parameters for assessing the drug’s approval.

Androxal is being developed as an oral therapy to treat men of reproductive age with low testosterone.

The company said it believes it can submit an application for FDA approval by the end of the year.

Other testosterone products in the market for the condition include Endo International Plc’s Aveed, an injection and Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corp’s Natesto, a nasal gel.

Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.