Spain's PP looks to protect Repsol from opportunists

MADRID, June 6 (Reuters) - Spain’s ruling People’s Party (PP) made proposals on Wednesday to protect oil company Repsol from opportunistic takeover bids, following steep falls in the company’s share price after the expropriation of its Argentine unit YPF.

The PP proposed to the Spanish senate an amendment to current laws making it obligatory for public acquisition offers for companies to include a report from an independent expert detailing valuation methods to guarantee a fair price in exceptional circumstances.

Exceptional circumstances would include the takeover target being subject to expropriations, confiscations or other events that could significantly change the firm’s value in the two years before a takeover, the proposal said.

When an offer is made on a company, Spain’s stock market regulator will be able to lengthen the administrative process as necessary and demand documents and information showing a fair price has been offered, the amendment said.

The ruling centre-right party has an absolute majority in parliament, meaning the proposals are assured passage in the PP-led congress.

Repsol’s share price has almost halved since the beginning of the year, when tensions first arose between the company and Argentina over YPF, which Repsol held 57 percent of before the expropriation.

The PP also proposed an amendment to bring back a limit on voting rights, previously overturned by the former socialist government.

Any change in the law would particularly affect ACS , the main shareholder in energy company Iberdrola . ACS is currently fighting a legal battle with Iberdrola for voting rights linked to the 14.85 percent of the company it owns.

Iberdrola has kept ACS’ votes limited to 10 percent and has received backing from several courts denying ACS representation on the board.

The PP proposed any restriction on voting rights should not apply after a takeover involving at least 70 percent of capital.