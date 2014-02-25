FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Repsol board approves $5 billion Argentine settlement
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 4 years ago

Repsol board approves $5 billion Argentine settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s Repsol said its board of directors had approved a $5 billion settlement from Argentina over assets seized in 2012 which will now need approval from the oil major’s shareholders and the Argentine Congress.

In a statement on Tuesday, Repsol said it will receive a package of three dollar-denominated Argentine sovereign bonds with a nominal value of $5 billion.

Repsol will receive additional bonds - for a maximum face value of up to $1 billion - to compensate for the market discount on the first group of bonds.

The total market value of the combined packages will be at least $4.67 billion, which could be supplemented by $500 million in back interest payments on one of the bonds, known as the Discount 33.

Repsol has pledged to drop all legal arbitrage against Argentina as part of the deal and not file any further lawsuits, it said.

Repsol can sell the bonds whenever it wants the final amount it receives for the bonds cannot exceed $5 billion after expenses and interest.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.