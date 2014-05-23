Spain's Repsol completes exit from Argentina

MADRID, May 23 (Reuters) - Spanish oil major Repsol on Friday said it had completed the sale of all its assets in Argentina after the sale of the remaining Argentine bonds it held, with a nominal value of $117.36 million, to JP Morgan Securities.

The firm has obtained a total $5 billion in compensation for the nationalization of its majority stake in YPF In 2012, it said in a statement to Spain’s stock market regulator.

Repsol also said it had sold the 0.48 percent stake of YPF that it still owned following the sale of a 11.86 percent earlier this month. It obtained a total $1.31 billion from the two placements, it said. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)