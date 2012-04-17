FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Repsol says studying convertible bond issue
April 17, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Spain's Repsol says studying convertible bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 17 (Reuters) - Spanish oil major Repsol is studying a mandatory convertible bond issue and the possibility of divestments, its chairman said on a conference call to discuss Argentina’s decision to seize control of its YPF unit.

“We are studying a mandatory convertible bond issue of 2 to 3 years ... nothing has been decided, we have many (options) in front of us,” Antonio Brufau told analysts when asked about the firm’s cash flow following the expropriation of YPF.

Brufau said divestments were also a possibility and mentioned its stake in Gas Natural, but said at first glance he did not think the company would need to sell assets.

