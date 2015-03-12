Repsol plans investor meetings for hybrid bond

LONDON, March 12 (IFR) - Spanish oil major Repsol is planning to meet with fixed income investors ahead of a well-flagged debut hybrid bond deal, a lead manager said on Thursday.

The Baa2/BBB-/BBB rated issuer has appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch as structuring adviser, together with Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as global coordinators and joint bookrunners to organise European meetings from March 16.

CaixaBank, Credit Agricole, Natixis, Santander and UBS will be active bookrunners on the deal, while UniCredit is a passive.

Repsol said at the end of 2014 that it would issue up to 5bn in hybrid bonds to fund the US$12.9bn acquisition of Talisman, which is due to close in mid-2015. (Reporting By Laura Benitez; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)