Repsol starts marketing debut euro hybrid bond

LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - Spanish oil major Repsol has started marketing a euro benchmark dual tranche hybrid bond, comprising a perpetual non-call six-year tranche at initial price thoughts of 3.875%-4% and a 60-year non-call 10-year tranche at 4.625% area.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are global coordinators and bookrunners. CaixaBank, Credit Agricole CIB, Natixis, Santander GBM, UBS Investment Bank (Actives) and UniCredit Bank are joint bookrunners on the deal.

Repsol’s is rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB at the senior level. The deal is expected to be rated Ba1/BB/BB+. (Reporting By Laura Benitez)