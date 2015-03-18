FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Repsol starts marketing debut euro hybrid bond
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

Repsol starts marketing debut euro hybrid bond

Laura Benitez

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - Spanish oil major Repsol has started marketing a euro benchmark dual tranche hybrid bond, comprising a perpetual non-call six-year tranche at initial price thoughts of 3.875%-4% and a 60-year non-call 10-year tranche at 4.625% area.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are global coordinators and bookrunners. CaixaBank, Credit Agricole CIB, Natixis, Santander GBM, UBS Investment Bank (Actives) and UniCredit Bank are joint bookrunners on the deal.

Repsol’s is rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB at the senior level. The deal is expected to be rated Ba1/BB/BB+. (Reporting By Laura Benitez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.