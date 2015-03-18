Repsol sets final yields on dual-tranche hybrid

LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - Spanish oil major Repsol has set the final yield levels on a dual-tranche hybrid bond at the tight end of expectations after demand reached over 4bn.

The perpetual non-call six-year will price at 3.875%, the tight end of the 3.875%-4% marketing range set earlier on Wednesday.

Meanwhile the 60-year non-call 10-year will price with a 4.5% yield, having been marketed at 4.625% area.

Demand is fairly evenly split between the tranches, according to a lead manager.

Repsol is rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB at the senior level while the hybrid deal is expected to be rated Ba1/BB/BB+.

The transaction is expected to be priced mid-afternoon.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is sole structuring adviser on the trade, together with Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as global coordinators. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)