FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Repsol sets final yields on dual-tranche hybrid
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Repsol sets final yields on dual-tranche hybrid

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - Spanish oil major Repsol has set the final yield levels on a dual-tranche hybrid bond at the tight end of expectations after demand reached over 4bn.

The perpetual non-call six-year will price at 3.875%, the tight end of the 3.875%-4% marketing range set earlier on Wednesday.

Meanwhile the 60-year non-call 10-year will price with a 4.5% yield, having been marketed at 4.625% area.

Demand is fairly evenly split between the tranches, according to a lead manager.

Repsol is rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB at the senior level while the hybrid deal is expected to be rated Ba1/BB/BB+.

The transaction is expected to be priced mid-afternoon.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is sole structuring adviser on the trade, together with Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as global coordinators. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.