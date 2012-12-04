Repsol sues Chevron in U.S. court over YPF deal

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Spanish oil company Repsol sued U.S. rival Chevron Corp in a U.S. federal court over Chevron’s cooperation agreement with Argentina’s YPF, according to a court filing.

Repsol is making good on a threat to launch legal action against companies backing YPF after Argentina seized control of the Spanish company’s majority stake in the energy company in April.

“Chevron nevertheless has assured Argentina and the Government-Appointed Managers that it is willing to overlook this illegal conduct and partner in Argentina’s scheme to deprive Repsol of its rightful interest in (Chevron-developed assets in the country),” the lawsuit said.