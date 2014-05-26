FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Repsol to propose 1 euro/share special dividend - El Pais
#Credit Markets
May 26, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

Repsol to propose 1 euro/share special dividend - El Pais

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 26 (Reuters) - Spanish oil major Repsol plans to seek board approval on Wednesday to distribute 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to shareholders in the form of a one-euro-per-share special dividend, the El Pais newspaper reported on Monday, without citing sources.

Repsol declined to comment.

The company has raised over $6 billion in recent weeks after selling Argentine bonds and its remaining stake in YPF , completing its exit from the country following the 2012 expropriation of a majority stake in YPF.

This month Repsol said it would use funds to buy exploration and production assets but also left the door open to paying a special dividend or buying back its own stock.

Its monthly board meeting is on Wednesday.

$1 = 0.7336 Euros Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
