Repsol vows to maintain investment grade rating
July 26, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Repsol vows to maintain investment grade rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - Spanish oil major Repsol vowed to do all it could to maintain its investment grade rating on Thursday but said it prefers to sell liquified natural gas assets before converting preference shares.

“We’ll do whatever it takes to maintain our investment grade,” Chief Financial Officer Miguel Martinez said on a conference call after second-quarter results, but said a preference share conversion will depend on the LNG asset sales.

He said the company has received interest from more than 10 companies in its LNG assets so far. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Clare Kane)

