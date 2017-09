April 29 (Reuters) -

* Spain’s Caixabank to propose CEO Gonzalo Gortazar as board member in Repsol on Thursday - Caixabank spokesman

* Gortazar would replace Juan Maria Nin, who resigned earlier on Wednesday

