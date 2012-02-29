Spain Repsol profit falls on Libya conflict

MADRID, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Spanish oil major Repsol’s net profit fell more steeply than expected in the fourth quarter due to strikes at its Argentine operations and the war in Libya, the company said on Wednesday.

Quarterly net profit, adjusted for one-time gains and oil inventory costs was 355 million euros compared with forecasts for 385 million. In the fourth quarter of 2010 net profit was 499 million euros.

Earnings before interest and taxes, also adjusted, were 781 million euros compared with forecasts for 975 million euros and down from 1.056 billion euros a year earlier. (Reporting By Fiona Ortiz)