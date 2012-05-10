FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Repsol quarterly profit rises without YPF
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 10, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Spain's Repsol quarterly profit rises without YPF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 10 (Reuters) - Spanish oil major Repsol posted a 4 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, excluding its majority stake in energy company YPF which was taken over by the Argentine government.

On a proforma basis, net profit adjusted for one-time items and inventory costs (CCS adjusted net) came in at 474 million euros ($613 million)in the first quarter, boosted by high oil prices and a strong liquified natural gas business.

Including YPF, net profit fell 3 percent to 635 million euros in the first quarter, the company said. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.