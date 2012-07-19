Spain's Repsol looks to sell LNG assets -sources

MADRID, July 19 (Reuters) - Spanish oil major Repsol is looking to sell all its liquefied natural gas assets -- based in Canada, Peru and Trinidad and Tobago, two sources with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

The move is part of a drive to improve the financial situation of the group and boost its credit ratings, the source said.

“Repsol is going to start marketing all its GNL assets. It wants to start an auction process in August in order to close the operation after summer,” a financial source said.

Analysts value the assets at between 2 billion and 3 billion euros ($3.7 billion). ($1 = 0.8154 euros) (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez, writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)