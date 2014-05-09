FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Repsol sells package of Argentine bonds for $2.8 bln
May 9, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Repsol sells package of Argentine bonds for $2.8 bln

MADRID, May 9 (Reuters) - Spanish oil major Repsol has sold a package of Argentine BONAR24 bonds to JP Morgan for $2.8 billion, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The bonds were part of a $5 billion settlement with Argentina after the South American country expropriated Repsol’s 51 percent stake in energy firm YPF in 2012.

The Repsol statement confirmed information Reuters obtained earlier from two sources. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Jose Elias Rodriguez and Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

