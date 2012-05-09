Repsol earnings to show impact of YPF loss

* First-quarter results due Thursday before market opens

* To provide numbers both with and without YPF

* Adjusted net profit including YPF seen at 504 mln euros

By Tracy Rucinski

MADRID, May 10 (Reuters) - Spanish oil major Repsol’s first-quarter results will show how much the loss of YPF, recently seized by the Argentine government, will cost it, as the company looks for growth in other foreign markets.

Repsol, due to publish quarterly results on Thursday before the market opens, will provide figures that both include and exclude a 51 percent stake in YPF expropriated by Argentina last month.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters forecast average underlying net profit (CCS) for the first quarter to March of 504 million euros ($658 million), including YPF.

A consensus of forecasts excluding YPF, Argentina’s biggest oil company, was not available.

Beyond YPF, Repsol’s upstream business will benefit in the first quarter by the recovery of production in Libya, lower exploration costs and firmer crude prices while its downstream business will reflect higher costs and weak demand in Spain.

But more than results, investors are waiting for the oil major’s strategy update on May 29, which should provide clues on the company’s growth potential.

Foreseeing risk in Argentina, Repsol had already been diversifying its sources of revenue into new markets like Brazil, and analysts have also highlighted significant exploration upside for Repsol in other parts of Latin America as well as Angola and Alaska.

Still, its shares have taken a massive hit, falling 41 percent so far this year on the loss of YPF.

First-quarter numbers are not expected to include a write-down on the loss of YPF nor on a $1.9 billion euro loan to Grupo Petersen, a fellow shareholder in YPF, whose repayment has been put into doubt.

Argentina on Tuesday slapped a $42 million fine on Telefonica to compensate for a mobile phone outage, in a move that threatens to exacerbate tension between the country and corporate Spain.