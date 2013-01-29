FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Repsol likely to sell LNG assets to Shell - report
January 29, 2013 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

Repsol likely to sell LNG assets to Shell - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Spanish oil major Repsol will likely agree to sell its liquefied natural gas assets to Shell on Wednesday, Cinco Dias newspaper reported on Tuesday citing sources close to the operation.

Repsol declined to comment. The company is selling the assets based in Canada, Trinidad and Tobago and Peru to boost its finances and credit ratings. Analysts say Repsol’s future share price depends on a successful sale.

Reports have named France’s GDF Suez and Russian companies Gazprom and Novatek as interested in the assets, alongside Sinopec of China and Gail of India. (Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Mark Potter)

