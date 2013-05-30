UPDATE 1-Repsol to convert preference shares into cash and bonds

MADRID, May 30 (Reuters) - Spanish oil major Repsol said on Thursday it was seeking board approval to buy back 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) of preference shares or convert them into long-term bonds to help bring its debts under control.

When Argentina expropriated Repsol’s majority stake in its YPF subsidiary last year, the company was left with a funding gap that endangered its investment-grade credit rating, seen as vital for its access to affordable borrowing.

Credit rating agencies view the Repsol preference shares as a liability.

The company plans to pay cash for just under half of the shares and convert the rest into a long-term bond that will be less costly to the company than the preference stock.

For each preference share, which has a nominal value of 1,000 euros, holders will receive 475 euros in cash and 500 euros worth of a 10-year bond carrying a 3.5 percent coupon.

The preference shares, which trade on fixed-income market AIAF, reacted positively to the plan, rising by around 4 percent.

The terms offered by Repsol, which has more preference shares than any other Spanish company, are one of the best recently offered in Spain, where many small investors have made large losses from holding similar securities in nationalised banks such as Bankia.

Royal Dutch Shell bought LNG assets from Repsol in February, more than halving the company’s debt. Repsol got a further boost when Singapore state fund Temasek bought its entire treasury stock.

Repsol said in a statement its board would meet on Friday to discuss its proposal for the preference shares. Repsol holds it annual shareholder meeting the same day.