March 21, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 6 years ago

Spain's Repsol says dividend plans unhurt by YPF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 21 (Reuters) - Spain’s Repsol YPF said its finances are strong enough to cover its planned 10 percent dividend hike, even after its Argentine unit decided to distribute last year’s profits to shareholders in the form of new shares.

Argentina’s biggest energy company YPF, controlled by Repsol, resisted government pressure on Wednesday to hold back dividend payments entirely, saying that it would instead pay its dividend in shares rather than cash.

“Given Repsol YPF’s solid financial position this decision does not affect its development plans or its dividend strategy,” the Spanish company said in a statement late Wednesday.

Repsol also said its net cash generation in 2012 would be boosted from a year ago thanks to the recovery of production in Libya and new upstream and downstream projects. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Gary Hill)

