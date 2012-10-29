Foreign investors eye Repsol stake -report

MADRID, Oct 29 (Reuters) - A group of foreign investors from Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Singapore, Hong Kong and Qatar is eyeing the purchase of up to 20 percent in Spanish oil major Repsol , Expansion newspaper reported on Monday.

A spokesman for Repsol said the company had no comment on the report.

The potential new investors are eyeing Repsol’s treasury stock, a 9.7 percent Repsol holding belonging to Spanish builder Sacyr, and a possible capital hike in the oil company, Expansion said, citing sources close to talks.

The newspaper said the potential new investors had consulted with La Caixa, a Spanish bank that is Repsol’s biggest shareholder, with a 12.5 percent stake. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)