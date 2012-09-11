CORRECTED-Oil and gas firms eyeing Repsol LNG assets - sources

(Corrects names of bidders in 4th paragraph)

MADRID, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Spanish oil major Repsol has received at least six offers from oil and gas firms for the sale of its liquefied natural gas assets, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Repsol launched the sale of liquefied natural gas assets in Canada, Peru and Trinidad and Tobago in July to boost its finances and credit ratings.

“There’s plenty of interest in the assets. Repsol has asked for combined offers for the three assets rather than separately because there could be problems with clauses on changes over control,” one source, who requested anonymity, said.

Both sources tipped China’s Sinopec, Spain’s Gas Natural , BG Group, Novatek and Gazprom of Russia as well France’s GDF Suez - which could bid with China’s sovereign wealth fund CIC - as the companies that have presented bids.

Separately, Gail India confirmed that it was also interested in the assets.

