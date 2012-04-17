FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Repsol says Petersen must deal with banks on loans
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Repsol says Petersen must deal with banks on loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 17 (Reuters) - Spanish oil major Repsol said on Tuesday the group’s Argentine partner, the Eskenazi family’s Grupo Petersen, will have to negotiate payments on its $1.9 billion loan from Repsol with banks following Argentina’s takeover of YPF.

“We will have to get our money (from Petersen) after the bank gets its money and we have shares as a guarantee,” Repsol Chairman Antonio Brufau said.

“Clearly everything now is under a massive question mark.”

Petersen took a $1.9 billion loan provided by Repsol to buy its 25.5 percent stake in YPF.

Brufau said the loss of YPF would not have a significant impact on its next strategic plan, to be presented in May, or on cash flows. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski, writing by Sarah Morris)

