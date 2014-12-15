FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Board of Spain's Repsol to discuss bid for 100 pct of Talisman
#Market News
December 15, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

Board of Spain's Repsol to discuss bid for 100 pct of Talisman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The board of Spanish oil major Repsol will on Monday discuss a potential bid for 100 percent of Talisman Energy, Repsol said in a statement to Spain’s stock market regulator.

Talisman had said earlier on Monday it was engaged in discussions with Repsol regarding a potential corporate transaction, without giving any further details.

It also said it had been approached by a number of other parties regarding various transactions. Bloomberg said Canada Pension Plan was weighing a bid.. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; editing by Sarah Morris)

