Spain's Repsol to buy Talisman Energy for $13 bln
December 16, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Repsol to buy Talisman Energy for $13 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Spanish oil firm Repsol on Tuesday said it would launch a takeover offer for 100 percent of Talisman Energy shares worth $8.3 billion.

In a statement to Spain’s stock market regulator, Repsol said it would also take on $4.7 billion of Talisman debt as part of a deal reached with the Canadian petroleum producer, putting the Calgary-based firm’s enterprise value at $13 billion.

The board of Talisman energy has approved the offer and recommended shareholders accept it, Repsol also said in the statement. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez and Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

