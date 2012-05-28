Spain's Repsol shakes up management, still no CEO

MADRID, May 28 (Reuters) - Spanish oil major Repsol said on Monday it was remodelling its management structure but stopped short of creating the post of chief executive.

Many corporate governance experts recommend companies separate the roles of chief executive and chairman, but many Spanish companies have a single person in charge.

Repsol, whose top executive is Chairman Antonio Brufau, said it was creating a new management structure and naming Nemesio Fernandez-Cuesta to the new post of chief operating Officer.

Pedro Fernandez Frial would head a new department in charge of strategy and control. (Reporting By Carlos Ruano, writing by Sarah Morris)