Spain's Repsol says board member Nin resigns

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - Spanish energy giant Repsol announced on Wednesday that board member Juan Maria Nin, representing 11.9 percent shareholder Caixabank, had resigned.

The news comes on the eve of the energy group’s shareholders’ meeting. No further details were provided.

Caixabank has two representatives on Repsol’s board, and although Nin stepped down as the Barcelona-based bank’s CEO last summer, he remained its representative on several company boards. (Reporting By Carlos Ruano, writing by Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Julien Toyer)