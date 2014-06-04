FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Repsol share trading suspended - regulator
June 4, 2014

Spain's Repsol share trading suspended - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 4 (Reuters) - Share trading in Spanish oil company Repsol has been suspended and will resume from 0800 GMT, Spanish stock market regulator CNMV said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex said it was selling a 7.86 percent stake in Repsol through a private placement, with completion of the sale expected to be announced on Wednesday.

Repsol’s shares closed on Tuesday at 20.865 euros ($28.4)each. ($1 = 0.7342 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Paul Day)

