FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Repsol A Coruna refinery fire extinguished
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 10, 2012 / 7:46 PM / 5 years ago

Repsol A Coruna refinery fire extinguished

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A fire burned for an hour and a half before being extinguished at a Repsol refinery in the northern Spanish city of A Coruna, the company said on Wednesday.

A Repsol spokesman said it was not clear yet how production was affected by the fire, and that the cause is under investigation.

The company said the fire broke out at 6:20 p.m. local time (1620 GMT) in the refinery’s fluid catalytic cracking unit.

The A Coruna refinery is the smallest of Repsol’s five refineries in Spain, with a capacity of 120,000 barrels a day.

Reporting by Carlos Ruano and Fiona Ortiz; editing by Jim Marshall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.