Repsol A Coruna refinery fire extinguished

MADRID, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A fire burned for an hour and a half before being extinguished at a Repsol refinery in the northern Spanish city of A Coruna, the company said on Wednesday.

A Repsol spokesman said it was not clear yet how production was affected by the fire, and that the cause is under investigation.

The company said the fire broke out at 6:20 p.m. local time (1620 GMT) in the refinery’s fluid catalytic cracking unit.

The A Coruna refinery is the smallest of Repsol’s five refineries in Spain, with a capacity of 120,000 barrels a day.