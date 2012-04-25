Repsol restarts Bilbao CDU but output unchanged

MADRID, April 25 (Reuters) - Repsol restarted a crude distillation unit on Wednesday at its 220,000 barrels-per-day Bilbao refinery which had been closed since January due to poor margins, but a spokesman for the Spanish oil company said production remained the same.

“As far as production goes we’re still at 65 percent or a little less (of capacity),” the spokesman said. “It’s to do with internal movements for maintenance. CDU 2 has restarted, but output has fallen at CDU 1.” (Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by Paul Day)