FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Repsol restarts Bilbao CDU but output unchanged
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 25, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

Repsol restarts Bilbao CDU but output unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 25 (Reuters) - Repsol restarted a crude distillation unit on Wednesday at its 220,000 barrels-per-day Bilbao refinery which had been closed since January due to poor margins, but a spokesman for the Spanish oil company said production remained the same.

“As far as production goes we’re still at 65 percent or a little less (of capacity),” the spokesman said. “It’s to do with internal movements for maintenance. CDU 2 has restarted, but output has fallen at CDU 1.” (Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by Paul Day)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.