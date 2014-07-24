FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 24, 2014 / 11:35 AM / 3 years ago

Repsol will return cash to shareholders in absence of buys - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 24 (Reuters) - Spain’s Repsol will return cash to shareholders if it fails to identify a company or assets that meets its acquisition goals, Chief Financial Officer Miguel Martinez said on a conference call on Thursday.

Repsol has been searching for acquisitions to boost its exploration and production business and on Wednesday said a deal with Talisman Energy Inc had been among the options it was considering.

Martinez declined to make any further comments on the group’s M&A plans on Thursday’s conference call, but said: “If we don’t find the right company or assets we’ll have to return the cash to shareholders.” (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)

