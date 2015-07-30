FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Repsol says to maintain capex thanks to Talisman
July 30, 2015

Spain's Repsol says to maintain capex thanks to Talisman

MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s Repsol said on Thursday it would maintain exploration capex at around $4.5 billion this year and next thanks to the addition of Talisman, contrasting with other peers that have cut costs in a backdrop of lower oil prices.

The Spanish oil firm also said capex excluding recently-acquired Talisman would have been down 27 percent and that core profits (EBITDA) were seen coming in at between 5 billion euros and 5.5 billion euros ($5.5-$6 billion) in 2015. ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)

