July 30, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Spain's Repsol says to maintain capex thanks to Talisman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Company corrects capex drop excluding Talisman to 21 percent from 27 percent)

MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s Repsol said on Thursday it would maintain exploration capex at around $4.5 billion this year and next thanks to the addition of Talisman, contrasting with other peers that have cut costs in a backdrop of lower oil prices.

The Spanish oil firm also said capex excluding recently-acquired Talisman would have been down 21 percent and that core profits (EBITDA) were seen coming in at between 5 billion euros and 5.5 billion euros ($5.5-$6 billion) in 2015. ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by David Clarke)

